Panthers new ticket policy hits snags as it rolls out for 1st preseason home game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Friday night was the first preseason home game of the season for the Carolina Panthers to play in Bank of America stadium.

It was also the first night of an all-new mobile ticket policy. Officials weren’t accepting any paper tickets – everything is now digital.

Some Panthers fans said it was confusing and difficult on the first night of the new all-digital ticketing policy.

“There’s some older people who don’t know how to use phones, technology, they may have to get their grand kids to use it,” said Carlos McNahan.

Others say this change is a good one.

“The world’s going digital so it’s gotta be easier,” said Sam Rosentreter.

So how does it work?

You have to download the Panthers or Ticketmaster App, then login to access your tickets.

Workers at the mobile help stations told WBTV’s Anne Marie Hagerty that fans can also access tickets via web browser, but said that part of the system was down on Friday.

They said that problem and issues scanning at the gate made these lines longer than usual.

The Panthers did not respond to questions about both of those issues.

“I know a lot of people will complain about it, the connection speed,” said Rosentreter.

“The internet is a little rough out here,” said Ty Allison.

Buying, selling, transferring is all only online now.

“It constantly scans so you don’t know, and I don’t have a mobile wallet,” said Anderson.

The Panthers said digital codes move constantly so it’s harder to sell fake tickets.

For Frank, after waiting on his phone to connect, a breakthrough.

“It finally came up, after we’ve been standing out here, how long we been standing out here?” said Frank.

If you don’t have a way to download the app, you can call the ticket office at 704-358-7800 to make arrangements to get into the game.

