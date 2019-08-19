Paramedic intentionally hit in NC Walmart parking lot by impaired driver, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police say a Davidson County paramedic has been seriously injured after a driver intentionally hit her in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say it happened at the Lowes Boulevard location Saturday. Nathan Fowler, 36, was driving a Ford Mustang that crashed into the driver of a Davidson County EMS vehicle as the Paramedic was getting out of the ambulance in the parking lot of Walmart, police confirm.

Davidson County Communications identified the injured paramedic as Heather Haynes. Communications said Haynes’ leg was pinned between the medic unit and the car that struck her.

Haynes was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she’s undergoing surgeries on her leg.

Police say Fowler crashed into a cement barrier on the opposite side of the crash and walked into Walmart.

Officers arrested Fowler inside of Walmart without incident.

Fowler was charged with careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, felony hit and run, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the police department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

