MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A case of road rage in the drop-off line at Garrett Elementary School in Mebane led to a gun charge on Friday morning, according to Mebane police.

Police say the case of road rage initially flared on the 100 block of Hillsborough Road before reigniting in the school drop-off line, near the entrance to the school, at 7:58 a.m. Six officers responded.

Two parents were involved, according to the school district. Danisha Barber, 29, of Mebane, is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there’s no threat to students,” the school district said in a statement. “We are cooperating with Mebane police. Your child’s safety remains our top priority.”

A spokesperson for the Alamance-Burlington School System said students may have witnessed the conflict.

The school did not go into lockdown and continued the day as scheduled.