STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Iredell-Statesville County School leaders have said they have learned from their mistakes.

They also maintain they did not violate any state laws after they communicated with each other through a group chat, which was used to make controversial comments regarding students, curriculum and school campuses.

Queen City News has only seen portions of the text messages released that reportedly took place between school board members and the ISS superintendent.

The comments that have upset parents, students and community leaders the most centered around anti-LGBTQ statements and the referral of fights at Statesville High School, which has created a “Thunderdome.”

During the public comment section at Monday’s scheduled school board meeting, one parent called on school board members to resign.

“If you felt that you did the right thing, then I will personally ask you to resign because our students don’t need that,” she said.

Others referred directly to the school board’s texted comments, saying the members “then passed it off as light-heartedness and stated falsely that schools are driving agendas for gays and anti-wokeness. You have made a mockery of our school system… welcome to the new Thunderdome.”

Several school board members defended their comments, and said they were taken out of context, and that they were being sarcastic.

“Some of our comments were made in light-heartedness,” board member Mike Kubiniec explained. “If you did not know our relationship, then you can cherry-pick just about anything to push an agenda.”

There were those in the audience on Monday who agreed with his view.

They called it “a learning moment,” and said everyone has made comments like this through text before.

There also have been questions asking if the school board members violated state open-meeting laws by having a group chat to discuss school related issues.

Kubiniec said that’s not the case.

“The group was set up by the superintendent earlier in the year to pass various information he felt it was important for us to know … we never discussed or convened to review issues before the board,” he claims.