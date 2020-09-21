Parents take down NC man accused of looking at girl under bathroom stall at Cracker Barrel, police say

(ABOVE: Facebook video from WSPA viewer shows men gathered around suspect in Duncan.)

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in South Carolina said a man faces multiple charges, including voyeurism, following an incident at a restaurant Sunday morning.

Douglas Lane (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

According to Duncan Police Chief Carl Long, a young girl claims that a man — identified as 53-year-old Douglas Lane, of Charlotte — was looking at her while she was in the women’s bathroom at Cracker Barrel, located at 1525 E. Main St. in Duncan, South Carolina.

When the girl left the restroom, she told her father, who then got a female employee to get him out of the bathroom.

Long said the girl’s father confronted Lane at the entrance to the bathroom area of the restaurant.

According to Long, Lane tried to get away, and the girl’s father took him to the ground.

Long said other fathers aware of the incident helped tackle Lane in the parking lot.

According to Long, Lane was charged with voyeurism, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

