Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed as snow, ice forecast in NC mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – For the second time this month, authorities have closed down parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in advance of winter weather expected to impact western North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports officials have also closed U.S. Highway 441 ahead of the weather, which is expected to bring ice, freezing rain and snow to the region.

The National Weather Service forecast a “brief period of wintry weather, mainly freezing rain” for the western region beginning Tuesday.

The first week of December, part of the parkway was closed after it was forecast to receive anywhere from a dusting to more than 12 inches of snow.

