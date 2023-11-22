GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — On Monday night, 65 firefighters were fighting a blaze at a vacant hotel off Cox Road.

It’s not the first time Gastonia fire crews were at this property. Back in July 2022, firefighters were putting out flames in the middle section of the building.

“Most of those rooms were boarded up from the fire before because of the homeless interaction there, they removed some of those,” said Chief Phil Welch with the Gastonia Fire Department.

It took a couple of hours to get the fire under control, and at one point firefighters were using 1,400 gallons of water a minute on the flames. Twelve hours later, part of the building was torn down.

“We had a city track hoe come in and mini excavator come in and they cleared the way as we were extinguishing parts and looking through that,” added Welch.

As for the cause of the fire, Welch has a preliminary determination.

“Someone set a fire,” he said. “Whether it be intentional to destroy the building or not. But we think that someone set the fire, it was on the upper level, third room to the right of the firewall.”

Part of the building is no longer standing, but in other areas you can see inside rooms and signs of people living in the building.

“They should have torn that down,” said one person watching the building burn.

Many working around the building says there have been other fires around the property as well in the bushes.

Queen City News asked Gastonia city leaders if the city would tear down the rest of the building, but a spokesperson sent a statement saying:

“We are working closely with the property owner and all of our partners to determine next steps for the building. As for the homeless: I can neither confirm nor deny if there were homeless persons living in the building prior to the fire.”

So for now, crews will put out the fire and hope they don’t get another call to this building.