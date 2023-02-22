CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE/WJZY) – Charlotte FC is back in action Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. for its home and season opener.

Oh, the fun of a home opener…

It’s not only the home opener for the squad but also the season opener. A.K.A., the first game of the year, period.

That means the party is on in the Queen City.

Here’s some exclusive stuff you don’t want to miss:

Drone Show;

Party on Mint Street Giveaways Kid’s activities Food trucks Photo opportunities

Poster giveaway to the first 10,000 fans in the stadium;

New cinematic intro video (to sequel the award-winning inaugural season video;

Special moment honoring the late Anton Walkes.

Now let’s talk soccer

“We want to start strong,” forward Karol Świderski said during a Wednesday press conference.

That’s the mindset for the entire group, coming off their first inaugural season in 2022, not going as far as they wanted.

Many changes, signings and new faces will be a part of the 2023 team, but even the new guys are ready to rock.

“I believe in this team,” said newly acquired defender Bill Tiuloma.

The veteran, Tiuloma, was brought to Charlotte in a trade with the Portland Timbers for $800,000 in general allocation money.

To keep up, check out all the off-season additions here.