Pasquotank County sheriff releases names of deputies involved in Andrew Brown case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office released the names Thursday of the deputies involved in the Andrew Brown Jr. case.

The deputies involved were:

Lt. Steve Judd (back on active duty)

Sgt. Michael Swindell (back on active duty)

Sgt. Kendall Bishop (back on active duty)

Sgt. Joel Lunsford (back on active duty)

Investigator Daniel Meads (administrative leave)

Deputy Sheriff Robert Morgan (administrative leave)

Corp. Aaron Lewellyn (administrative leave)

The four deputies who are back on duty were cleared by Sheriff Tommy Wooten after it was determined they did not fire their weapons.

“Today, I’m releasing the names of the seven deputies who I placed on administrative leave after this incident,” Wooten said.

The sheriff said examination of body camera footage and conclusions made by an independent investigator led him to reinstate four of the seven.

“It’s obvious four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty,” Wooten said.

The other three will remain on leave until the internal investigation and the SBI’s investigation are complete.

“I promised the citizens of this county I would be transparent and accountable in this manner. I have been,” Wooten said.

Brown was shot April 21 as deputies from Pasquotank County attempted to serve a search warrant at a resident on Perry Street. Brown was shot while in his car.

An independent autopsy released this week showed Brown died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head. His family, who viewed one 20-second bodycam video earlier this week, says Brown’s death was an execution. The judge has allowed for the family to review the rest of the bodycam footage within 10 days.

The district attorney in the case claims that bodycam footage shows Brown hitting officers with his car before shooting started. His family believes that’s not the case and that he was driving away because he feared for his life.

Two other members of the sheriff’s office resigned after the incident, Deputy Sheriff William Harris, and Lt. Christopher Terry.

Both were with the sheriff’s office since 2009.

Deputy James Flowers, who started with the sheriff’s office in August 2000, chose to retire early.

The release comes a day after a Superior Court judge delayed the release of body camera footage of Brown’s death but will allow his son to see it.

This story will be updated.