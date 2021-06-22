Passenger on Greensboro threatened to ‘get into it’ with flight attendant over face mask

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A passenger on a Greensboro flight was among eight people recently fined by the Federal Aviation Administration for interfering with flight attendants, according to a news release from the FAA.

The passenger on the Greensboro flight will be fined $9,000 for an incident on a Feb. 19 flight from Greensboro to St. Petersburg, Florida.

The FAA alleges the passenger refused to wear his facemask during boarding and on the flight.

Flight attendants repeatedly told him to wear his facemask and that facemasks must be worn in between sips of beverages and bites of food.

According to the release, he loudly argued with a flight attendant and began to unbuckle his seatbelt to stand and “get into it and get to the bottom of this” with the flight attendant.

The flight attendant retreated several rows back.

The passenger also began photographing and recording other passengers without their permission, according to the release.

Crew members notified the captain of his behavior but felt unsafe speaking with him again.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,100 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,350 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate. During the same timeframe, the FAA has proposed $563,800 in fines against unruly passengers.