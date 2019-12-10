Pastor of Charlotte’s largest Catholic church on leave following child sex abuse allegations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The pastor of the largest Catholic church in Charlotte has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor have been made public, according to a letter released by the local Diocese.

The Diocese of Charlotte has stated in a letter that Father Patrick Hoare is currently being investigated after a man has come forward alleging that Father Hoare abused him while he was a minor about 25 years ago in Pennsylvania.

The Diocese reported in a letter to parishoners that the incident allegedly occurred before Father Hoare had entered the ministry and that he is currently denying this charge.

Local law enforcement is working with the Diocese to further look into the matter and until it has been completed, Father Hoare will not be active at St. Matthew Church.

No further information has been released at this time.

