Pastors rally, seek transparency in Elizabeth City shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Local clergy members and Pasquotank County officials marched Saturday to demand truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed a couple of weeks ago by Pasquotank County deputies conducting a search warrant, sparking days of protests.

The march by about 100 was followed by a public rally and a news conference.

Members met at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 306 N. Road St. in front of the Boys and Girls Club. They marched to the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Family members and religious leaders expressed frustration over questions that have yet to be answered by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

“Why were there no drugs found? Why no guns? Why a kill-shot in the back? Why?” said Rev. Dr. William Barber.

Clergy leaders from across the state came together to post their demands on the doors of the sheriff’s office. Those demands include appointing a special prosecutor to the case conducting an independent investigation into Brown’s April 21 death along with a pattern of practice investigation into the sheriff’s office.

“When will enough be enough?” asked Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman. “We need truth, transparency and accountability.”

For Brown’s family, they just want to see all the video from the day of the shooting, a call they say they’re tired of repeating.

On Friday, the judge who ruled last week to delay the public release of bodycam footage in the case has filed the order for the release of video to Brown’s family, nine days after his original ruling.

It’s unclear what caused the delay in the May 6 filing by Judge Jeffrey Foster, a visiting judge from Pitt County. The family is scheduled to view the video Tuesday.

Foster’s orders say only Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer can view the video, and they cannot record it for dissemination.

The family has seen one 20-second clip from one body camera video in the wake of Brown’s killing by Pasquotank deputies.