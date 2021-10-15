Patient steals NC ambulance from hospital, crashes nearby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An ambulance from Vidant Medical Center was stolen by a patient and eventually crashed into a vehicle and a light pole on Friday.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said police were called to the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Beasley Drive, not far from the hospital, around 5 a.m. for a crash of an ambulance.

Hunter told WNCT’s Lauren Scott the ambulance hit a truck at the intersection then struck a light pole.

Vidant police were investigating the theft of the vehicle since it happened on their property. Greenville police were investigating the crash, Hunter said.

The person who stole the vehicle, who was not identified, was taken back to the hospital. No charges have been announced.