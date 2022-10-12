WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members.

Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an item that will be evaluated by the show’s team.

All attendees must take a COVID test, no weapons are allowed and there is a wardrobe requirement.

Those attending the roadshow will be paid $100 and are expected to stay for 8 hours while the show is filmed.

Click here to register.

The late Richard Harrison, known as “The Old Man” on the series, was a former Lexington resident. He founded the pawn shop in 1989.