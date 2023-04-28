GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ripe Revival sets up its mobile produce bus each week at Third Street Academy in Greenville. The organization partners with local farmers to bring their extra produce to communities that need access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Shoppers are given the opportunity to “pay what you can.”

Community Cultivation Coordinator Jonathan Tyndall said the mission of Ripe Revival is “reviving communities through food.”

“We give them a suggested price and they just pay whatever they can…so that they can have the opportunity to shop with dignity,” Tyndall said.

