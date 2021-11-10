‘Peaceful Pathways’ to be dedicated to Chatham County caregivers

Pittsboro, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chatham County Council on Aging, Chatham County Parks and Recreation and the Chatham County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service will dedicate an area of Northeast District Park to caregivers of people suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and other chronic conditions, during a “Peaceful Pathways for Caregivers” ceremony Wednesday.

“The idea for the Peaceful Pathways for Caregivers came about when many of Chatham’s caregivers were telling us they had not left their homes, and they had no visitors to interact with,” Susan Hardy, a family caregiver specialist and Human Services team leader with the Chatham County Council on Aging, said.

She continued, “Caregivers told us they were feeling very alone and exhausted. Being able to interact with others is extremely important in preventing caregiver burnout. A peaceful walk while taking in nature is a good stress reliever, especially for those who are caring for others.”

The ceremony takes place during Family Caregivers and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, proclaimed last month by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

The guest speaker, Teepa Snow, the owner of Positive Approach to Care, educates family and professional care providers about living with dementia.

“It is an honor to partner with the Council on Aging and NC Cooperative Extension Service to provide an area at a park to allow caregivers a place outdoors to spend time with their loved ones,” Tracy Burnett said, the Chatham County Parks and Recreation director. “We hope to incorporate more of these peaceful pathways in other Chatham County parks.”

Additionally, other directors spoke on the event.

“Nature and garden spaces have long been valued as refuges for both fulfillment and solace, so creating such places of refuge here in the county is near and dear to so many of us,” Ginger Cunningham said, the Chatham County Cooperative Extension director. “Horticulture is such an amazing medium for positive change in the realms of physical health, social engagement, cognitive processes, and overall emotional well-being. We are thankful to the Council on Aging and Parks and Recreation for spearheading this loving project for our community members.”

The reflections and dedication of ‘Peaceful Pathways’ takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Northeast District Park’s respite area, located at 5408 Big Woods Road in Chapel Hill.

Seating will be limited and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.