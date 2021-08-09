Pedestrian hit by NC deputy’s cruiser dies, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a Davidson County deputy on Monday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

At 4:17 a.m., Lexington officers were sent to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Business 29-70 South.

The driver of the vehicle was an on-duty Davidson County deputy, the release says.

The pedestrian was crossing the street, and the deputy was driving south. The deputy reported the incident to the Davidson County 911 Center, and responding Lexington officers say the victim was dead when they arrived.

At this time, this is still an open investigation. The LPD is working to contact the victim’s next of kin.

Until next of kin has been notified, no information about the victim will be released.

Please call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400 if you have any information about this case. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and cash rewards are available.