Pedestrian hit by NC officer’s squad car, victim suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit on Friday night by a High Point officer and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 7:54 p.m., a High Point police marked patrol vehicle hit a pedestrian on U.S. 29 near West Green Drive.

The officer was on duty at the time of the crash and hit the pedestrian as the person was entering the Southbound exit ramp to West Green Drive.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, was standing directly in the middle of the travel lane and was not visible until a collision was imminent, the news release says.

Medical treatment was immediately administered to the pedestrian, and the victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Since the collision involved a High Point officer, the Greensboro Police Department’s traffic unit was requested to conduct the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

