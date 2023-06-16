BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a train in North Carolina Friday, according to a representative from Amtrak.

The company says that Amtrak train 73 was on the way from Raleigh to Charlotte at just before 8 a.m. when a person on the tracks in Burlington “came into contact with the train.”

No one on the train was hurt and Amtrak and law enforcement are investigating.

Burlington police department says the crash happened at Chestnut Street and N. Park Avenue.

“Preliminary reports have revealed that the pedestrian was walking along the tracks and was not able to move in time. At this time efforts are underway to identify the victim and notify family,” the Burlington Police Department said.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America,” Amtrak said.