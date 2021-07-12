Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Duplin County

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday.

Troopers responded to a crash on Ludie Brown Road near NC Hwy. 111 on Monday just after 1:45 p.m.

They found a man who had been walking in the area had been struck by a vehicle traveling south on Ludie Brown Road toward Willie Hatcher Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the collision occurred the previous night, at approximately 10:30 pm.

The suspect vehicle is a black Mazda 6 passenger vehicle with damage to the front right bumper and headlight area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop B, District IV Office at (910) 296-1311 during business hours or dial *HP(47).