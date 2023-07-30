GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was fatally struck and a man is being charged with DWI as the result of a crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Just after 10:10 p.m. on Friday, officers came to Creek Ridge Road near the U.S. 220 South off-ramp after getting a report of a crash with a serious injury.

Investigators say that Mickey Osborne, 44, of Greensboro, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord westbound on Creek Ridge Road from the U.S. 220 South off-ramp when he struck a pedestrian who was walking across the westbound lanes of Creek Ridge Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police have identified the deceased as Montel Williams, 27, of Greensboro.

Police say that Osborne was impaired during the crash. As a result, he was charged with driving while impaired.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the fatal crash. The investigation is still ongoing.