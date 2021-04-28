Pedestrian struck, killed by Kinston police cruiser, officer sent to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by an officer’s vehicle on Wednesday night.

Kinston police said the crash happened at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Caswell and Gordon streets and involved a marked Kinston Police Department cruiser. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, died as a result of injuries from the collision.

The officer involved was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care. His status was not released.

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

Kinston police held a press conference Wednesday night and said the investigation was in the early stages. Maj. Jenee Spencer with Kinston Police said, “There was a call in progress, and we are trying to determine if he (the officer involved in the crash) had actually checked ‘in route’ or not. We are working with the 911 Center and are trying to confirm that one way or the other.”

Spencer said the name of the person killed would be released after notification of next of kin. The officer’s name would be released “at some point.”

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.