Peeping Tom sends lewd photo to NC college student, is heard outside her window

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WSOC) — A disturbing story of lewd harassment and threatening behavior at a North Carolina university.

A student recently found a man with a flashlight looking into her apartment window and heard him moaning.

The woman called police and wasn’t hurt but she hasn’t felt comfortable since the incident.

“It’s just kind of hard to be here and not think about it,” the student said.

The late night incident last week left the UNC Charlotte student traumatized.

It started with an X-rated picture “air-dropped” to her phone.

“Once I accepted the first airdrop, I saw that it was a nude,” she said.

Then the situation escalated to moaning sounds outside her window — which turned out to be a stranger, touching himself inappropriately.

“I’m pulling out my phone to dial 911, and I go back into my room and I’m looking through the door and I see lights flashing through my blinds,” the student said. “It’s really crazy because before I heard the moaning, I was like I should probably check my window to see if it’s locked.”

The UNC Charlotte student says she reported the incident immediately after it happened.

But was shocked to find out this might not have been the first time.

“Because the way police phrased it was like a serial peeping Tom. Police told us this happened to 14 or 15 women since March,” the woman said.

Investigators confirmed the case is still an active investigation.

But the student said it was important she speak up now, hoping to protect someone else.

“I’m trying to find that comfort. I know the situation is fairly recent, but I don’t want to be scared, I don’t want to be intimidated,” she said. “And with that the whole phrase peeping Tom — I feel like that word that phrase really normalizes that type of behavior. You can call them peeping Tom but he was masturbating outside my window. I feel like that takes away seriousness from that situation and it just takes away how impactful.”

According to local media, police are investigating to see if there are more similar cases.

