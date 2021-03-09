People in Group 4 could see an earlier COVID-19 vaccine date, NC health official says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday North Carolina’s top health official Dr. Mandy Cohen announced more of the COVID-19 vaccine is coming to the state.

The state received nearly 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses last week but none this week.

Still, Cohen says the state is getting more Pfizer doses in the coming weeks, and an increase in doses going to area Walgreens and CVS.

Those doses are on top of the FEMA Greensboro mass vaccination site set to open Wednesday which will bring in additional doses above the other allocations.

All of those factors could mean more people are able to get the vaccine sooner.

“We are seeing supply improve which is why we’re going to continue to monitor to see how quickly we can move to Group 4. The latest we would go is March 24, but we would look to see if we could move that up sooner,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Group 4 includes people with high-risk medical conditions, those experiencing homelessness and essential workers not deemed frontline essential in Group 3, among some others.

Many are glad those in the next highest risk category may be able to get their shot ahead of schedule, which, in turn, could also mean an earlier vaccination for those further down the list.

“For a minute I thought that we weren’t going to get any vaccines until maybe June, so I think it’s great and something to look forward to,” said Seshu Singh, a Raleigh resident.

“Honestly the more people we can vaccinate the faster, the better I feel for all of us. It’s not just about me, it’s about our city and community all kind of protecting each other,” said Brent Simoneaux, also of Raleigh.

Dr. Cohen says they plan to see a large increase in Johnson & Johnson vaccines received in April and that the state is already planning for that.