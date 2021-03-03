People without jobs in NC must prove they’re looking for work to keep benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People who are unemployed in North Carolina will be required to prove they’re searching for work in order to keep their jobless benefits.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to that effect on Monday.

But people who are currently on unemployment will not be affected.

“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them. Unemployment payments have been critical for families and we want them to have jobs before the payments end,” said Cooper.

The governor’s order will impact only “new claimants who apply for unemployment benefits on or after March 14, 2021.”

The work search requirement is typically required of everyone on unemployment. Cooper had waived that requirement a year ago when the coronavirus began.

For assistance searching for work in North Carolina, job seekers can contact NCWorks for remote services at NCWorks.gov or call 1-855-NCWORKS.