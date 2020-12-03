Percent positive climbs as number of COVID-19 tests drops over past week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the number of COVID-19 tests has dropped over the past week in North Carolina, the percentage of them found to be positive for the coronavirus has climbed.

That key metric has been higher than 10 percent for the last three days it has been reported — something that hasn’t happened since April.

The percent positive, one of the four key metrics tracked by state leaders, provides a way to measure how quickly the virus is spreading and is calculated by dividing the number of new cases on a given day by the number of tests conducted that day.

“That is a metric that helps us understand, of the total amount of testing that is being done, how many are actually positive, and it does give a sense of how much viral spread is happening across our state,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

And while the numbers of new cases continue to grow — with a single-day record of 5,637 on Thursday — the testing numbers have gone down after a pre-Thanksgiving surge.

The seven-day rolling average in the number of tests peaked on the holiday at nearly 52,000 per day before dipping to fewer than 40,000 on Thursday — a drop of more than 20 percent.

According to calculations by DHHS, it was most recently measured at 10.1 percent a day after reaching 11.8 percent — its highest peak since climbing to 12.9 percent on April 26.

But figuring out that number on your own isn’t easy, because DHHS does not release the specific testing numbers it uses to calculate it.

When asked how difficult it would be to disclose those numbers, and how that might benefit public understanding of the figure, Cohen pointed to the volume of data the department currently makes available on its dashboard.

“We worked very hard over the course of this pandemic to make more and more data available, allow it to be downloadable, allow folks to really understand and follow along on the metrics that we use to inform decision making,” Cohen said.

Cohen said the only testing numbers that factor in are those coming from labs that report the results of PCR tests electronically. A disclaimer on the department’s website also stipulates that for its testing results to be counted for a particular day, a lab must report both positive and negative tests for that day.

“It is not the whole universe of every single test,” Cohen said.

There’s also a lag of two days associated with the percent positive. In other words, the figure announced today comes from test results from Tuesday.