Person changing tire along I-85 in NC killed by drunken driver, troopers say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed by a drunken driver in a crash involving three vehicles on I-85 in Rowan County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, the incident happened on I-85 southbound at mile marker 78, just north of Salisbury.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

A total of six people were taken to the hospital and one person was killed.

A black Suburban and gray Suburban were off on the left-hand shoulder of the highway, as someone was changing a flat tire.

A red Jeep Cherokee drove off the side of the road and crashed into the black Suburban which then slammed into the gray Suburban.

The person changing the tire was killed and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken to the hospital.

Officials say five other people were taken to the hospital.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor for the driver of the Jeep, according to troopers.

Emergency crews shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 temporarily as crews worked to clear the scene.

Crews called for two medical helicopters to the scene, but all medical helicopters were grounded due to weather.

There’s no word on possible charges and no further information was released.

