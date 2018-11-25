Person changing tire along I-85 in NC killed by drunken driver, troopers say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed by a drunken driver in a crash involving three vehicles on I-85 in Rowan County Saturday afternoon, officials said.
According to officials, the incident happened on I-85 southbound at mile marker 78, just north of Salisbury.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash.
A total of six people were taken to the hospital and one person was killed.
A black Suburban and gray Suburban were off on the left-hand shoulder of the highway, as someone was changing a flat tire.
A red Jeep Cherokee drove off the side of the road and crashed into the black Suburban which then slammed into the gray Suburban.
The person changing the tire was killed and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken to the hospital.
Officials say five other people were taken to the hospital.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor for the driver of the Jeep, according to troopers.
Emergency crews shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 temporarily as crews worked to clear the scene.
Crews called for two medical helicopters to the scene, but all medical helicopters were grounded due to weather.
There’s no word on possible charges and no further information was released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- $3 million bond for Raleigh man facing more than 20 child sex charges
- Court docs: Florida man kicked Raleigh police officer in the groin, assaulted another
- Holiday favorite 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' takes the stage in Raleigh
- Warrants: Raleigh man sold sugar as meth, stole $10K worth of property from man
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.