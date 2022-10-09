WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning.

Officers came to the scene at 11:14 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at a youth football game.

While officers were en route, additional calls were received stating that people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.

When police arrived at the scene, they found several people still arguing and fighting. A single adult victim was found with a head injury from being hit by a hammer.

Winston-Salem officers, Kernersville officers and Forsyth County deputies all stood by and kept crowds apart during the investigation.

Investigators say that an adult man crossed the field to confront the other team. After that, several adults from both teams began to fight and a sledgehammer prop was used as a weapon by one person during the affray.

Several adults had minor cuts and scrapes due to the affray. The person with the head injury was taken to the hospital for treatment and the injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

The police presence at the school was heavy while officers were investigating. Police say that the game involved 6-year-old athletes and none of the children were injured during the affray.

The investigation is active and ongoing.