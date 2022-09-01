CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was apprehended after a dispute over a parking spot at a Concord Walmart Thursday night turned deadly, according to police.

Anthony Amey was charged with felony hit-and-run.

Leon Fortner, 55, was identified as the man killed in the crash.

The incident happened at the Walmart on the 5800 block of Thunder Road.

Investigation revealed Amey and Fortner argued over a parking spot, resulting in the fatal hit-and-run.

Fortner was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Police advised they had a person of interest, and in conclusion, arrested Amey.

Amey received a $50,000 secured bond pending a first appearance in Cabarrus County District Court on Sept. 2.