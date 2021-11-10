Person shot on campus at UNC Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot on the UNC Greensboro campus on Tuesday evening, according to Eden Bloss, of UNCG communications.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind Spring Garden Apartments, at 1540 Spring Garden St.

Police said the person who was shot is not a UNCG student.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

The university was not placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.