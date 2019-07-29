Man found dead in NC grain bin after 6 hours of rescue attempts

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — An official in North Carolina says searchers have located the body of a man who was trapped in a grain bin.

News sources report Washington County Manager Curtis Potter says a second call from Lake Phelps Grain Inc. in Creswell on Monday was for a rescue after a previous call indicated there had been a gas leak.

Potter said four teams of three took turns emptying the bin, which was filled with corn. He said the man’s body was located around 3:45 p.m., more than six hours after he had been reported missing.

His identity hadn’t been released Monday afternoon, but multiple reports indicated the man worked at Lake Phelps Grain.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says crews from multiple agencies tried to rescue the man trapped inside the grain bin at Lake Phelps Grain which is located off U.S. Highway 64 in Creswell.

Deputies say the call came in around 9 a.m. Monday and crews from several local agencies rushed to the scene.

