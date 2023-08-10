CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Pete Davidson is making a stop in Charlotte this August, the Fillmore announced Wednesday.

On Aug. 20, the Pete Davidson & Friends show will be at the Fillmore starting at 6 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday with the presale code “TRACK”. The general sale goes online at 10 a.m. on Friday.

This event will be for ages 18 and older only. Phones and other devices will have to be put away during the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE.