RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After an EF3 tornado tore through Nash County, Pfizer has announced it will limit distribution of some of its medications.

The company tells CBS 17, its Rocky Mount manufacturing plant was damaged in the storm. The facility is responsible for manufacturing nearly 25 percent of all Pfizer’s sterile injectables. The company said these products represent 8 percent of the U.S. hospital supply.

In an update last week, Pfizer reported about 40,000 pallets of packaging supplies and finished goods stored in their warehouse were damaged.

In a letter to hospitals, the company said out of an abundance of caution, they would take additional steps to manage inventory of 12 injectables produced at the Rocky Mount plant.

They said the 12 products would be available through Pfizer’s emergency ordering process, effective immediately and until further notice.

“We believe this is the most responsible approach to enable equitable distribution of their remaining inventory as well as support continuity of patient care while we work to restart production,” the company said in their letter.

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)





(Courtesy of Carolina Weather)

The list includes sodium chloride and dextrose injections, used to keep patients from becoming dehydrated, and sodium bicarbonate, used to relieve heartburn and acid indigestion.

Dobutamine, used for certain heart conditions, and dopamine hydrochloride, used to improve blood flow are included as well. Potassium acetate, sodium acetate, and vitamin K1 neonate are also listed.

The company said in their letter, “Pfizer is working closely with the FDA and other regulatory bodies and, to the extent possible, will continue to share information as it becomes available. Our sterile injectable medicines are of great importance to patients, and we are committed to recovering our supply as soon as possible.”

Pfizer has said it exploring alternative manufacturing locations for production across its U.S. and international manufacturing facilities, and across the company’s partner network.