WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after a car appeared to crash into a building on Thursday.

The crash occurred on the 3700 block of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem and only one vehicle was involved.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, according to police. The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit came to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

There is no further information available at this time.