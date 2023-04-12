Officials say only coins spilled in a Midland bank truck wreck Wednesday afternoon. (MIdland Fire and Rescue)

MIDLAND, N.C. (WJZY) — Officials said a Brinks bank truck wrecked Wednesday afternoon, but coins only spilled on the roadway.

Midland Fire officials said the truck wrecked on N.C. 24-27 near Bethel School Road. The road westbound was down to one lane.

N.C. DOT officials were en route. A sand truck was called to help with a fluid spill.

Hwy 24/27 update. Cabarrus Sheriffs are in control of the scene. Some money has spilled but only coins no paper bills.. Midland crews are remaining on scene to deal with the oil spill and other cleanup. pic.twitter.com/15TcPtMncs — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) April 12, 2023

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputies took control of the scene and said coins spilled with no paper bills. Fire officials tweeted out before a 2 p.m. update saying that Brinks armed security representatives “arrived on the scene” and that they would use a “specialized vacuum unit” to “collect every coin.”

Photos: Midland Fire & Rescue

Photos: Midland Fire & Rescue

Photos: Midland Fire & Rescue

Emergency personnel said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.