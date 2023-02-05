ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road.
At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly.
Hoover Hill Road was shut down temporarily as a result of the crash.
There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.
Photos from the scene showed an SUV and a sedan with heavy front-end damage. The sedan was off the road and down a small embankment.
Tabernacle Fire Department also responded and assisted with traffic control, officials said.