ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road.

At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly.

Hoover Hill Road was shut down temporarily as a result of the crash.

Courtesy: Guil-Rand Fire Dept.

Courtesy: Guil-Rand Fire Dept.

Courtesy: Guil-Rand Fire Dept.

Courtesy: Guil-Rand Fire Dept.

Courtesy: Guil-Rand Fire Dept.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

Photos from the scene showed an SUV and a sedan with heavy front-end damage. The sedan was off the road and down a small embankment.

Tabernacle Fire Department also responded and assisted with traffic control, officials said.