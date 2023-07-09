(WGHP) — Severe storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad all weekend long leaving floods and damage all across the region.
The severe weather first began in Alamance County and Guilford County on Saturday afternoon when both counties were under a Flash Flood Warning.
Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. The Flash Flood Warning ended at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
In the video and photos, you can see a softball field totally soaked from the downpour of rain.
Up to 4 inches of rain touched down on Saturday afternoon.
Much more severe weather impacted several Triad counties on Sunday.
There were several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Tornado Warning and a Flash Flood Warning all in effect in Guilford County and Alamance County on Sunday.
Forsyth County, Davidson County, Randolph County and Rockingham County were also under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Sunday.
60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail were reported across the Triad. Those hazards caused damage to trees, cars and homes.
Flying debris was flung about in Guilford and Alamance County during the Tornado Warning, according to the National Weather Service.
Fallen trees led to damage to property throughout the Triad.
Alongside the property damage, the storms and debris led to massive power outages in the Triad.
At the peak of the power outages, over 15,000 people were without power in Greensboro. With several other outages scattered around the Triad.
There is not yet any full accounting for the total damages caused by the weekend’s severe storms.