ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Outside of the famous Biltmore Estate itself, what’s been described as the second-most expensive private home in Asheville is up for sale.

Deerhaven Gardens is an estate like no other. Its owners describe it as “one of America’s most private and exquisite treasures.” As you see more of the photos inside the property, you can see why.

All photography courtesy of the Deerhaven Gardens website.

In one of its latest claims to fame, Deerhaven Gardens was named on the Point2Homes 2023 list of most expensive homes for sale by state at an initial listing price of $34 million. CBS 17 has since spoken to one of the owners, who said the new asking price is $25 million.

That figure still keeps the home safely in the top five most expensive homes for sale in the state right now, with very few — including this home in Linville listed at $26,750,000—in the same league. For anyone looking to invest in such homes, a monthly mortgage payment on a $26.75 million home is estimated to be roughly $169,770.

Outside of the dollar amounts, there’s one key thing in common with these pricey pads, and it’s luxury. From awe-inspiring views to the details of the divine features, here’s a look at what Asheville’s Deerhaven Gardens has to offer to its future buyer:

A 50-foot infinity edge pool

A summer kitchen/outdoor bar entertainment area

A world-class, LED-lighted tennis facility

Fire pit adjacent to a 30-foot waterfall

Photos courtesy of Deerhaven Gardens

Deerhaven Gardens, known as the priciest private home for sale in North Carolina, is at an asking price of $25 million. (Courtesy Deerhaven Gardens)

The gated mountainside estate was built in 2011 with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, seven half-bathrooms and three kitchens. It sits on more than 5 private acres with 50 miles of stunning mountain views.

There is even a series of walking trails on the property that can get you to any of four waterfalls, the “deep forest,” the “hidden gardens,” a horseshoe pit, and a bench swing. If it’s more of an indoors day, that’s okay. There’s plenty to do from the game room, pool, or gym to the billiards room or massage area.

For a more detailed look, you can check out the floor plans for all three levels of the main house and the two-floor guest house here. Any serious, well-qualified buyers can see the Deerhaven Gardens website where there is a special invitation listed as part of the sellers’ quest to find the right family to pass the home onto.

Map of the Deerhaven Gardens property, spanning five acres in Asheville, N.C.

Deerhaven Gardens, the mind-boggling wonder that it is, is just one of 49 other homes featured on the list of top-priced homes across the country.

California is home to the most expensive on the list with a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. This gem has an underground tunnel connecting two holes of the golf course, among many more unique features.

The second most expensive home takes a cross-country leap to Florida. The $218 million home is situated on what’s branded as the only private island in Palm Beach.

Third on the list heads north to the Big Apple, within the “tallest residential tower on the planet,” according to Point2Homes. The $195 million home-within-a-tower has 360-degree, unobstructed views of the skyline, Central Park, and the Hudson and East rivers.

To help the home feel private among the rest who call the tower home, there are private elevator vestibules, separate entry points, and even a private ballroom in addition to its own observatory and grand salon.

From Ferrisburgh, Vermont to Santa Claus, Indiana, you can find all the luxury spots on the list here.