PHOTOS: Brunswick County tornado damage

North Carolina news

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least three people are dead and 10 injured following a tornado that touched down in Brunswick County near Ocean Isle Beach around midnight, county authorities said Tuesday morning.

Power lines are down and many homes are damaged, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, after a tornado hit the south end of Brunswick County overnight, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Brunswick County Emergency Services, including multiple fire and law enforcement agencies, are on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads, authorities said.

  • Courtesy of the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
  • Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)
  • Radar showing the tornado in Brunswick County
  • Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)
  • Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)
  • Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)
  • Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

