ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Asheboro on Monday, according to the Asheboro Fire Department.

The crash happened on Dixie Drive.

Emergency officials stabilized the vehicle and got one person out who was taken to the hospital.

Officials said personnel were able to ensure the stability of the structure after the vehicle was removed.

Crews were on the scene for around three hours.

The Asheboro Fire Department was assisted by East Side Fire Department, Westside Fire & Rescue, Franklinville Fire Department and As-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS.