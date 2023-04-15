YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crashed through the roof of a home in a spectacular wreck early Friday morning in Yadkinville, according to the Yadkinville Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say that a man was driving a Chrysler Concorde down the city’s Suagartown Road when he lost control of the car at around 2 a.m.

The man drove the car up a parked car in the driveway — like a ramp — and crashed through the roof of a home, fire crews said.



The wrecked Chrysler Concorde.

Damage inside the home.

Crews attached a cable to a crane to pull the car out.

Two adults and two children were in the home and were not injured in the crash, according to the Yadkinville fire officials.

Two people were in the Chrysler when it crashed and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Photos showed damage to the interior of the home, including roofing shingles and rafters that landed on furniture in the living room.

A crane later had to remove the car from the house. A tarp was placed over the large hole in the roof. There was no word about the dollar amount of damage to the home.