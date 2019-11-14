PHOTOS: Cows cast away by Hurricane Dorian spotted on NC island

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian’s storm surge.

Officials at the Cape Lookout National Seashore got an up-close-and-personal look at the cattle as they made their way on the island.

A Facebook post by the organization says as the storm passed by North Carolina in early September, it caused a deep rush of water from Pamilico Sound back to the Atlantic Ocean. This overwash swept across Cedar Island, taking the wild cows from their home range along with it.

Only a few of the cows were able to make it out of the storm surge, taking refuge on the beaches of North Carolina.

