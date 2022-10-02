ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Much like many others in North Carolina, NC Zoo rangers find themselves cleaning and picking up debris from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Images captured by crews at the zoo show plenty of debris scattered around and walkways riddled with leaves and tree limbs.

Also seen in the images are zoo signs that were knocked askew by strong winds and a tree that has been split down the middle.

Photos taken by rangers at the North Carolina Zoo

Because of the cleanup efforts, the zoo will remain closed on both Saturday and Sunday. The zoo will reopen to the public on Monday at 9 a.m.