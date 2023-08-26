CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire ripped through a beach house on an island at the North Carolina coast Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out before 3:50 p.m. at a two-story house on stilts in the 600 block of Ocean Boulevard at Carolina Beach on Pleasure Island, according to fire officials.

Photo courtesy: Liza M. Shaw

The heavy fire was mainly on the second floor and the second-floor porch of the home. Photos from the scene showed heavy flames and a massive amount of smoke coming from the home.

Witnesses and fire officials said there were no injuries in the fire. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time.

Photos after the blaze appeared to show most of the damage from flames was on the second floor.

Carolina Beach Fire Department responded along with units from Kure Beach Fire and New Hanover County Fire Rescue.