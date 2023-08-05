BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school district is battling a mold infestation that’s so severe, 500 elementary school students may have to start class in a different building in just a few weeks.

Alamance-Burlington Schools is faced with spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up mold in Andrews Elementary School.

The situation stems from a leaky air conditioning unit, and then you throw in the record heat we’ve had lately with the condensation, and you’ve got some serious mold problems.

Two photos show examples of the mold provided by the school system in their recent board meeting.

The first photo shows the mold on a chair and table, and the second photo shows the mold coating a door. The summer cleaning crew found out about these mold traces two weeks ago.

Andrews Elementary School battles mold infestation

The situation is unsafe for people, so the district is looking at $700,000 to clean it up quickly.

Replacing the chiller costs $250,000, and the compressor comes in at $95,000. Fully cleaning the building and making sure it’s safe for everyone will cost more than $652,000.

“The engineers did explain today that, fortunately, we do not have what’s called toxigenic type molds in the building, and it’s really room specific. So it’s not like the entire building is mold infested,” said ABSS Public Information Officer Les Atkins.

In the meantime, no teachers or administrators are allowed inside.

The beginning of school is just three weeks away, and teachers return on Aug. 18 while students return on Aug. 28.

If they can’t get it done, they have to find another place for as many as 500 students.

“Everything would be taking place as if they were at Andrews Elementary School, so we want to make sure that. Our families know that we’re going to take care of our students and staff. That is priority … even if that means that they have a delayed opening,” Atkins said.

The board approved immediate action.

The school system will have to monitor the repair timeline to see if mold cleanup can be finished in time for the start of school.