ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Animals at the North Carolina Zoo got to celebrate Halloween by chowing down on some pumpkins Tuesday morning.

Pumpkin (Credit: NC Zoo)

The zoo shared photos of their animals eating and enjoying the yummy gourds.

Some of the animals seen in the photos include southern white rhinoceroses, black bears, and zebras.

Other pumpkin-loving animals include American bison and red river hogs.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

Swipe through the photo gallery below to see how each animal chomps away at their pumpkin.

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

Animals eating pumpkins for Halloween (Credit: North Carolina Zoo)

“Seasons Creepings and Happy Halloween from us to you!” the NC Zoo said in a Facebook post.

Starting Wednesday, the zoo will change over to winter hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last entry at 3 p.m.