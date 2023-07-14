JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was injured after a woman driving a pickup truck hit a home in an area between Plymouth and Jamesville early Thursday.

The Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that they responded at 4:50 a.m. to a report of the crash. They found a pickup truck that had run into the side of a home in the 2300 block of US Highway 64.

Tassi Hepburn of Pennsylvania, and her three dogs were in the truck. Officials with the NC State Highway Patrol said her truck struck a tree before hitting the home. There was major damage to the vehicle and some additional damage to the outside of the home.

Hepburn was charged with careless and reckless driving.