RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred last weekend.

Deputies say the robbery occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Dollar General store on 4448 N.C. 22 South in Coleridge.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.

Investigators say that after getting the money, the suspect then exited through the front door and headed south towards the Bennett area in a silver passenger car with the headlights off. There may have been a passenger in the car as well.

Photo of suspect vehicle (RCSO)

Photo of suspect vehicle (RCSO)

Photo of suspect vehicle (RCSO)

The suspect is described as the following:

Around 5-feet7 and 170 lbs

Wearing tan boots

Wearing black pants

Wearing a black jacket with white lettering near the left side

A black face mask

A blue hood/hoodie

Carrying a black book bag

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698, Det. Parrish at (336) 318-6767, or to remain anonymous, the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.