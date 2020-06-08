PHOTOS: See the art on the boarded-up storefront windows in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Earlier this month, downtown Greensboro became the site of a tense and heated protest.

Business owners along Elm Street watched as some protesters turned into rioters and looters — smashing into stores and taking what they wanted.

With so many storefront windows shattered, many downtown business owners boarded up their windows.

Now, part of downtown Greensboro is an art gallery, in protest of racial inequality after the death of George Floyd.

