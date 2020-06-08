PHOTOS: See the art on the boarded-up storefront windows in downtown Greensboro

North Carolina news

by: Stephanie Doyle

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Earlier this month, downtown Greensboro became the site of a tense and heated protest.

Special coverage: George Floyd protests

Business owners along Elm Street watched as some protesters turned into rioters and looters — smashing into stores and taking what they wanted.

With so many storefront windows shattered, many downtown business owners boarded up their windows.

Now, part of downtown Greensboro is an art gallery, in protest of racial inequality after the death of George Floyd.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories