MARION, N.C. (WNCN) — More than two dozen firefighters are battling an uncontained wildfire in the North Carolina mountains this weekend.

The wildfire was reported just after 5:15 p.m. Friday and is burning in McDowell County on the north side of Dobson Knob near the North Cove Community north of Marion, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire, on a mountain behind Baxter Healthcare, was caused by a lightning strike and is west of the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area. Some trails are closed in the area and smoke could cause travel problems along U.S. 221, officials said.

Photo from McDowell County Emergency Management

US Forest Service photo

Photo from Ashford-North Cove Fire Dept.

Photo from Ashford-North Cove Fire Dept.

US Forest Service photo

As of Saturday evening, the fire was seven acres and was completely uncontained, according to the U.S. Forest Service Interactive Wildfire Map. The fire, called the Dobson Knob #2 Fire, is on land mostly owned by the federal government and a small portion of private property, officials said.

“The fire is burning in a rocky, remote area that has a history of wildfires,” the Saturday news release said. Earlier wildfires in the same area include the Dobson Knob Fire in 2017 and the Bald Knob Fire in 2015.

Forest service officials said winds generated by passing thunderstorms could change fire intensity.

“The fire area has a large amount of down, dead trees that are fueling hot spots,” the news release said.

The wildfire has forced closures for the Mountains to Sea Trail from the north fork of the Catawba River to Dobson Knob Road (FSRD #106) on the west side of Linville Gorge.

Also, officials warned that communities in North Cove, Woodlawn, and Linville Falls may experience smoke.

“Smoke is expected to be heaviest overnight and in the morning as it settles in low-lying areas,” officials said in the news release.

Crews involved in battling the wildfire are from the U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and the Ashford-North Cove Volunteer Fire Department.